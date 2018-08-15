Paulie Malignaggi believes Conor McGregor can’t get him out of his head.

Malignaggi briefly helped McGregor prepare for his Aug. 2017 showdown with Floyd Mayweather. The two sparred for 36 minutes, but what ended up happening was a train wreck. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White released a short clip of McGregor knocking down Malignaggi. From there, Malignaggi left the camp and traded verbal barbs with McGregor and White.

Malignaggi: McGregor is One of The Biggest P*ssies in Combat Sports

Things have gotten ugly again between the two. Having been a year since that sparring footage was released, McGregor took to Twitter and said the following:

Time flies when you are on your ass. https://t.co/YDhLHi2p0o — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 11, 2018

Malignaggi took to SiriusXM Boxing to rip the “Notorious” one (via MMAFighting.com):

“His pride is hurt. He still thinks about the beating he caught, every day, in the gym last year. He had four seconds of highlights and it’s burning him inside that he only has four or five seconds of highlights in 36 minutes. He thinks about me every single day. His personality, his behavior pattern is very consistent with this. A year later he is still Tweeting about me. A few months after we sparred he put his only highlights on the documentary of his that came out as well. He’s really, all by himself, coming up with these ideas to think about Paulie Malignaggi.

“I feel bad. I hurt his pride, I hurt him as a man. Sure, he gets his feelings up and his hopes up when all his p*ssy fans get his back on social media and believe his four seconds of highlights, that gets his hopes up. He needs a pick-me-up so he’ll post a Tweet every once in a while about me just to give himself a little pick-me-up just so his fans can tell him, ‘Yeah, Conor! You’re the man!’ But when he lays his head on the bed deep at night, he knows he’s one of combat sports’ biggest p*ssies and that’s the problem. He knows who he is inside. . .”

Will this feud ever be put to rest?