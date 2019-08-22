Man Struck By Conor McGregor Speaks Out: He’s A Bully With Money

The mystery man who was struck by Conor McGregor at an Irish Pub has broken his silence.

Back in April, McGregor was involved in an incident that occurred inside The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin. Video later surfaced of McGregor offering the man and other patrons a shot of his Proper No. Twelve whiskey. The man refused and McGregor delivered a punch to the side of his head.

Man Struck By McGregor Speaks

The Irish Daily Star reached out to the man, who revealed he is 50 years old. He explained what transpired (via MMAMania.com).

“I am sitting on the bar stool just having a quiet pint with my friend then all of a sudden because I refuse his drink I get a punch, you don’t need that in life,” he said. “He is a bit of a bully, a bully with money.”

The man went on to say that he wore McGregor’s strike well.

“Look-it, I can take a punch.”

The pub incident only adds to the list of McGregor’s antics outside the Octagon. From hurling a dolly at a bus window to smashing a fan’s iPhone, McGregor has been in hot water before. The question remains, will the man struck inside the pub pursue legal action?

If so, that also wouldn’t be the first time McGregor has been sued. UFC lightweight Michael Chiesa has pursed legal action against McGregor for the UFC 223 media day bus attack. Chiesa suffered a cut as a result and his fight with Anthony Pettis had to be pushed back.