Man Who Killed Former UFC Fighter Ryan Jimmo Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison

The 26-year old man responsible for hitting and killing former UFC fighter Ryan Jimmo was sentenced to eight years in prison in a Canadian courthouse on Monday.

Anthony Getschel was convicted on manslaughter charges and fleeing the scene after he intentionally struck Jimmo with his truck in 2016 and then left him for dead in a parking lot. Jimmo later died from blunt force trauma.

“The case before me this morning is a complete tragedy,” Edmonton Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Paul Belzil said according to the CBC. “A young man died for nothing. Absolutely nothing.”

Getschel was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter with an additional two years in prison for fleeing the scene.

Jimmo was killed while visiting his fiancée in Edmonton after a truck was tailgating him and the former UFC fighter pulled over into a parking lot to confront the other driver.

Getschel didn’t exit his truck after Jimmo came around to the passenger side window and the fighter then left before returning to his vehicle. That’s when Getschel backed up and sped forward, hitting Jimmo as he was getting back into his car and then dragging him around the front of his vehicle.

Jimmo was left for dead and Getschel sped away leaving the scene.

Initially, Getschel hid his vehicle and told police that his license plate had been stolen. 48 hours later, Getschel turned himself into authorities.

“I’m very sorry for the pain I caused,” Getschel said. “I know nothing I can say or do will bring him back. I will never be able to forgive myself for what happened that night.”

The judge ultimately sent Getschel to prison for eight years with another eight years without driving privileges once he’s released from custody.