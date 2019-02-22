Management Provides Health Update On Paul Felder

Paul Felder's management provides a health update on the lightweight's status after suffering a collapsed lung against James Vick at UFC Phoenix.

Paul Felder has been dealing with some health concerns over the past week. “The Irish Dragon” suffered a collapsed lung during his battle with James Vick last weekend (Sun. February 17, 2019). The pair co-main evented UFC Phoenix in a three-round back-and-forth striking battle. When it was all said and done, Felder emerged victorious with the unanimous decision win.

But not without consequence. Felder’s collapsed lung landed him a lengthy stay at a Phoenix hospital, where he currently remains. However, in a post-surgery update from his management on Instagram, Felder is hoping to be discharged as early as tomorrow (Sat. February 23, 2019):

“Update: @felderpaul is a healing up well and in good spirits after his surgery and hoping to be discharged tomorrow, however he won’t be allowed to fly home until Wednesday.

“The @ufc has graciously flown his family out to be with him and they will arrive tomorrow. Paul wants to thank everyone for their thoughts and concern and a special thank you to UFC medical staff member Kelly Paul for being there, bringing him junk food and making him a middleweight. *this photo was taken just now from my FaceTime with him.”

As a result of his injury, Felder will not be commentating tomorrow’s UFC on ESPN+ 3 card from Prague’s O2 Arena in the Czech Republic. Felder was admittingly looking forward to seeing Prague, but unfortunately will have to miss the trip.

What did you think of Felder’s performance against Vick at UFC Phoenix?