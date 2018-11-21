Manager Claims Khabib Nurmagomedov is Down To Box Floyd Mayweather After UFC Contract Ends

The back and forth between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather continues.

It’s been quite clear that the UFC champ wants to box Mayweather and both sides to be on the same page. The only problem is UFC President Dana White who doesn’t want Khabib to box. Instead, he wants Mayweather to come over to the UFC and fight inside of the Octagon. Unless that happens, this fight will have to wait.

It turns out that is not going to be a problem. Here’s why. Nurmagomedov only has 1 fight left on his UFC contract. Thus, once he takes his NSAC suspension and fights one more time then he’s free and clear to do what he wants. He’ll schedule it himself when he becomes a free agent, according to Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz.

His manager told TMZ Sports in a recent interview that he is more than willing to fight Mayweather in a boxing ring and isn’t worried what White has to say. Late 2019 is the likely date for this potential bout to take place.



Abdelaziz doesn’t say this as disrespect to White but rather the gravity of the situation. He also sent a warning to Mayweather.

He wants him to save life insurance “because he’s not going to be walking anymore. He’s going to be drinking water [through a] straw.”