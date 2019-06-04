Manager Claims There’s A Clause In Khabib’s New UFC Contract For GSP Fight

If Ali Abdelaziz is to be believed, then we may eventually see Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre.

Nurmagomedov is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder. He is set for his second title defense on Sept. 7. “The Eagle” will put his gold on the line against interim champion Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 242. The event takes place in Abu Dhabi.

Abdelaziz Claims Big Clause In Khabib’s New UFC Contract

Abdelaziz, Nurmagomedov’s manager, told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that his fighter has signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC and it includes a major clause:

In addition to UFC 242, Khabib Nurmagomedov has signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC, per his manager Ali Abdelaziz. Terms not disclosed, however Abdelaziz said there is a clause in the contract in the event Khabib ever fights GSP. That's apparently already been negotiated. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 4, 2019

St-Pierre had expressed interest in a bout with Nurmagomedov before announcing his retirement. “Rush” revealed that he couldn’t come to terms with the UFC on making that bout a reality. If the new clause is indeed true, it’ll be interesting to see if it entices St-Pierre to return.

MMA News will keep you up to speed on this report.