Manager: Conor McGregor Is Offered Justin Gaethje Fight

Ali Abdelaziz continues to fire shots at Conor McGregor, but this time there is a fight proposal.

McGregor has been in a personal feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Abdelaziz got thrown into the fire as he is “The Eagle’s” manager. The “Notorious” one has had scathing personal digs for Abdelaziz, who hasn’t taken kindly to McGregor’s words. Another one of Abdelaziz’s clients, Justin Gaethje, is up for a showdown with McGregor.

Abdelaziz Has A Proposal For McGregor

Abdelaziz hopped on Twitter to tell McGregor that a bout with Gaethje is on the table:

Yo, McTapper. You’re offered to fight @Justin_Gaethje, you going to man up and fight, or your soul still hurting from that 🦅 ass whipping? Justin will take you to a different level of deep waters. @TheNotoriousMMA — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) April 17, 2019

“Yo, McTapper. You’re offered to fight [Justin Gaethje], you going to man up and fight, or your soul still hurting from that ass whipping? Justin will take you to a different level of deep waters.”

Gaethje started off his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) run at 1-2, but he has found the money shot in his last two outings. Gaethje has knocked out both James Vick and Edson Barboza cold with one punch. “The Highlight” has yet to walk out of a UFC bout without a bonus check.

As for McGregor, he is dealing with some legal trouble. He pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an incident where he smashed a fan’s cellphone. He’s also dealing with a lawsuit from UFC fighter Michael Chiesa over the April 2018 bus attack in Brooklyn, NY. On top of that, McGregor is reportedly under investigation for sexual assault in Ireland.

Do you think Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje is a possibility?