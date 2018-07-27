Manager: ‘Conor McGregor Would Be Much Safer in Jail’ than Fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager issues a statement after Conor McGregor avoided a jail sentence stemming from his assault on a bus ahead of UFC 223 in April.

Conor McGregor avoided jail on Thursday as he reached a plea agreement with prosecutors over his assault on a bus in Brooklyn back in April but he may face a far harsher penalty now that he’s free to fight again.

That’s coming directly from Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager, who issued a statement regarding McGregor being cleared to fight again now that his legal troubles are behind him.

The entire situation unfolded after McGregor led an assault on a bus inside the Barclays Center in Brookley after Nurmagomedov was involved in a separate incident earlier in the week with the Irishman’s teammate Artem Lobov.

McGregor ended up injuring several people including fighters Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg and the melee eventually ended with him in jail facing several charges. As part of his plea agreement, McGregor only ended up pleading guilty to disorderly conduct while agreeing to undergo anger management courses and committing to five days of community service as penalty.

That effectively clears the way for McGregor to return later this year for a showdown with Nurmagomedov with the UFC lightweight title on the line.

“To be honest the way I feel about it Conor would be much safer in jail” ~ Ali Abdelaziz

“There’s no more talking. This is the Khabib show now,” Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz said in a statement on Thursday. “To be honest the way I feel about it Conor would be much safer in jail.

“If this fight happens the person who would execute the community service is Khabib by giving this ass whooping for the people.”

Rumors have already been swirling about how quickly the fight between Nurmagomedov and McGregor might come together now that the former two-division UFC champion is free to compete again.

The two most likely dates land in October for UFC 229 in Las Vegas or November for UFC 230 in New York but nothing has been finalized at this time.

The good news is that all signs are pointing towards the matchup being finalized rather quickly as McGregor looks to return to the Octagon for the first time since November 2016 while Nurmagomedov attempts to defend his lightweight title after winning the belt back in April.

