Manager: ‘Conor McGregor’s Brilliance Is His Authenticity’

Conor McGregor’s manager says his fighter oozes authenticity and he believes fans resonate with that.

Any doubts about McGregor’s star power in 2020 were thrown out the window at UFC 246. The “Notorious” one did battle against Donald Cerrone on Jan. 18. Fans packed the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and while there was talk of the “buzz” lacking for a normal McGregor fight, it turns out that notion was false. McGregor stopped “Cowboy” in 40 seconds and the “Notorious” one received all the mainstream attention one would expect.

McGregor’s Manager Praises His Fighter’s ‘Authenticity’

McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, spoke to MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin. Attar heaped praise on McGregor and described where his “brilliance” lies.

“Listen, I think a lot of Conor’s brilliance is his authenticity,” McGregor’s manager Audie Attar told MMA Fighting. “I think that response was authentic Conor. It wasn’t a premeditated or planned thing where he decided not to necessarily name anybody’s name but there are a dozen or so options out for him that make sense.

“Depending on which one makes the most sense depending on a number of different motivations, that’s who he’s going to go with. I don’t think it’s planned or premeditated but I would agree, it’s brilliant. Sometimes his authenticity is that brilliance.”