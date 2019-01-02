Manager Explains Why Tony Ferguson Isn’t Khabib’s Next Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly the king of the UFC’s lightweight division. He defeated Conor McGregor with relative ease this past October. However, due to their involvements in the post-fight brawl between both camps, they’re awaiting punishments from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). Neither man is permitted to fight until their suspensions and fines have been issued and served.

However, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating on what’s next for “The Eagle.” Many fans would like to see a fight between Khabib and Tony Ferguson. Khabib and Ferguson have been regarded as the best 155 pounders in the world for quite some time now. A fight between the pair has been booked several times, but due to injuries to both men, has never happened. With Ferguson clearly looking like the man next in line for the belt, it’s possible he’ll challenge Khabib.

But Khabib’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, tells MMA Fighting that Ferguson is not the man next in line for the Russian phenom:

“At the end of the day, Khabib doesn’t need to fight anybody else for his legacy,” Abdelaziz said. “He’s done what he’s done. So [we want] the biggest money fight he can make. Boxing, MMA, whatever. I love Tony Ferguson — he’s not that, I can tell you that. One-hundred percent, Tony Ferguson is not the next fight, because Tony Ferguson — I need somebody who can sell pay-per-views.”

What do you think about Abdelaziz saying Ferguson isn’t next in line for Khabib?