Manager: You’ll Never See Fabricio Werdum In UFC Again

Fabricio Werdum is done with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) if things go the way his manager believes they will.

Werdum is serving a two-year suspension handed out by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). “Vai Cavalo” tested positive for trenbolone and its metabolite epitrenbolone in an out-of-competition drug test taken on April 25, 2018. He won’t be eligible to compete until after May 2020 and he’ll be 43 years old by that time.

Ali Abdelaziz Says Fabricio Werdum’s UFC Future Is In Doubt

Werdum’s manager Ali Abdelaziz recently spoke to MMAFighting.com on a number of topics. One of them was on Werdum’s fighting future. Here’s what he had to say:

“Fabricio Werdum’s next fight is probably going to be in Russia. USADA needs to do what they need to do. Fabricio has a family, he has children, he has kids — he’s gotta do what he’s gotta do, because USADA, that’s a broken system. At the end of the day, I know the UFC is with USADA, but I believe USADA is now hurting the UFC. They’re not helping.

“I think Fabricio’s done. You’ll never see him in the UFC again. … They need to do what they need to do, but at the end of the day, Fabricio has to do whatever he needs to do for his family. I know Dana’s tough, but these guys have hearts. They understand this is his only source of income. Now Fabricio’s 41. After his suspension ends and he comes back, he’ll be 43. What is he going to do? If they open a senior league, we’ll wait. But Fabricio Werdum did not cheat, you understand? How stupid are you to cheat at 41 years old? You’d have to be. I don’t think Frank Mir cheated. I don’t think Tom Lawlor cheater. I think those guys just got caught for something like Jon Jones did, and Jon Jones keeps getting slaps on the wrist.”

Werdum’s last outing was back in March 2018. He suffered a knockout loss at the hands of former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov. If Werdum is indeed done with the UFC, he’ll leave having won the promotion’s heavyweight title and garnering a record of 11-5 under the promotion.

Do you think we’ve seen the last of Fabricio Werdum in the UFC?