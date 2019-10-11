Manager Guarantees Usman Will Make An Example Out Of Covington

Kamaru Usman’s manager expects “The Nigerian Nightmare” to teach Colby Covington a lesson, while at the same time putting other welterweights on notice.

Usman will defend his UFC welterweight gold against Covington in the main event of UFC 245 on Dec. 14. The bout will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be Usman’s first title defense.

Abdelaziz Makes A Guarantee For Usman vs. Covington

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Abdelaziz said Covington is in for a rude awakening.

“I guarantee you Dec. 14, Usman is going to make an example out of him,” Abdelaziz told MMA Junkie this week. “And he’s going to put fear into the rest of the division.”

The well-known MMA manager went on to say that Covington only attempts to divide America with his MAGA shtick.

“I’m not going to give this guy more of my time because he have a problem in his hands,” Abdelaziz said. “He have a Nigerian nightmare in his hands. They can promote this fight. The reason he’s using my name, I got more Instagram followers than he does. I’m sorry, I do. All he does is try to separate this great, beautiful country. Americans, they don’t do that.

“If you want to talk bad about me, go ahead. I’m not going to get mad anymore. If I see you again, I’m not going to swing at you because he’s going to do two things: He’s not going to hit back, and he’s going to call the cops. I’m in a lose-lose situation.”