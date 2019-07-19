Manager: Jorge Masvidal Wouldn’t Even Train For ‘Easy Money’ Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal and his team are trying to strike while the iron is hot.

‘Gamebred’ is going for the biggest fish in UFC waters with his recent callouts of Conor McGregor. Masvidal’s manager Abe Kawa recently insisted Masvidal will only take a fight against ‘The Notorious’ or welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Yet it doesn’t seem he’ll get the infamous Irishman. UFC President Dana White claimed Masvidal was simply too big for McGregor and the fight wouldn’t happen.

Kawa appears supremely confident that those fights are all still on the table, however. Speaking to MMA Junkie Friday, Kawa also added superstar Nate Diaz to the list:

“I know for a fact that the next phone call we get (from the UFC) is either, ‘You want to fight Conor, you want to fight Nate, or do you know want to fight Usman?’” Kawa said.

Dana White Protecting McGregor?

As for what White insists about McGregor, Kawa played that off as an attempt to protect his biggest star:

“God bless Dana, he’s protecting Conor,” Kawa said. “He wants to make sure Conor doesn’t get his ass whooped. And that’s fine.”

It’s debatable whether or not that is the case. White would obviously love to cash in on McGregor’s mainstream star power as the biggest name in mixed martial arts. But he’s also repeatedly stated he wouldn’t be surprised if McGregor stepped away from fighting to cash in on his Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey profits. In that sense, anything he can get from McGregor is a bonus.

McGregor hasn’t won a fight in the Octagon since 2016, but he’s still MMA’s most glaring star. He’s still so popular, in fact, that Masvidal may not be a big enough match-up for him if he does fight. Kawa disagreed, insisting ‘Gamebred’ is now in the realm of McGregor and Diaz in terms of star power:

“He’s crossed over into that sphere of Conor and Nate.”

Wouldn’t Even Train For The Fight

Another debatable statement. But if Masvidal does somehow get the fight against McGregor, he supposedly isn’t too worried about any threat ‘The Notorious’ would pose. In fact, he doesn’t even have a reason to train for McGregor. Masvidal says it would be the easiest money he’s ever made in the fight game:

“He said all he would do is make sure he makes weight. He has no reason to train for a Conor fight , h e said that’s the easiest money he would ever make.”

In Masvidal’s mind, McGregor just can’t hang with him in any aspect of MMA:

“He feels there’s nowhere Conor can touch him. He’s a better striker, a better grappler, a better all-around MMA fighter.”

Masvidal is so bold in his prediction that he would go as far as to spend three months on vacation before only getting into shape three weeks out. The veteran told Kawa people simply put too much faith in McGregor at this point:

“He told me two days ago. He said, ‘Bro, I would probably go on vacation for the first three months, and then three weeks before the fight, I’d probably try and get in shape. … He’s no joke to y’all, but to me, he’s the punchline.’”