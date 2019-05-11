Manager: Khabib’s Dream Fight Is Georges St-Pierre

Khabib Nurmagomedov still holds out hope for a bout with Georges St-Pierre if his manager is to be believed.

Nurmagomedov vs. St-Pierre was a bout that both men expressed interest in. St-Pierre couldn’t come to terms with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officials, who had other plans. In the end, “Rush” decided to retire from the sport of mixed martial arts.

Nurmagomedov Still Wants GSP Bout?

Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, spoke to TMZ Sports. During the interview, the Dominance MMA Management boss said “The Eagle” still wants a bout with St-Pierre (via LowKickMMA.com):

“I love Georges St-Pierre. Khabib’s dream fight is Georges St-Pierre. Georges St-Pierre’s dream fight is Khabib. If the UFC and Georges can get a deal done, we’d be more than happy to do it. It would be such an honor to fight a legend like him. But at the end of the day, I don’t manage Georges St-Pierre. He has a team. I got involved before to help [when Michael Bisping fought him]. But Georges is a friend of mine. And If Khabib goes out there and beat these [next] two opponents up and asks the UFC, I’m sure Dana White will go ahead and make it happen.”

Nurmagomedov will likely meet interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in a title unification bout. The match-up is rumored for UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi. MMA News will keep you posted when Nurmagomedov vs. Poirier is made official.