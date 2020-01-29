Manager Says Conor McGregor Is ‘Serious’ About Chasing Boxing World Title

Conor McGregor’s manager feels the “Notorious” one isn’t joking around when he says he wants championship gold in boxing.

McGregor recently made a successful return to the Octagon. He earned a 40-second TKO victory over Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. Despite getting back on track inside the Octagon, a boxing run hasn’t left McGregor’s mind.

Manager Talks McGregor’s Boxing Pursuit

McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, spoke to MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin. During the interview, Attar said that McGregor truly hopes to capture at least one world title in boxing.

“He’s serious about boxing,” McGregor’s longtime manager Audie Attar told MMA Fighting. “He said it. That’s something that I can tell you, if he says something he has interest in, it’s likely going to happen.”

“We definitely monitor everything,” Attar said. “We monitor not only fan engagement and interest from the public, but then you look at who’s out there talking what. Because it could be where we have a few different options to weigh and decide on.

“At the end of the day, I saw Floyd, I saw Manny and now Bob Arum, who at one point said, ‘It’s not a smart idea to crossover.’ He’s a believer now as well.”

McGregor had a massive “money fight” with Floyd Mayweather back in Aug. 2017. McGregor lost the boxing match via 10th-round TKO.