Manager Says Conor McGregor ‘Vehemently Denies’ Sexual Assault Allegations

Conor McGregor’s manager claims that his fighter did not sexually assault anyone despite allegations.

The New York Times has reported that two sexual assault allegations have been hurled McGregor’s way. Back in March, NYT had reported that McGregor was under investigation for a sexual assault allegation. The incident allegedly took place in Ireland back in December 2018. When asked for a response, McGregor’s spokesperson, Karen J. Kessler had the following to say.

“This story has been circulating for some time and it is unclear why it is being reported now,’’ the statement began. “The assumption that the Conor retirement announcement today is related to this rumor is absolutely false. Should Conor fight in the future it must be in an environment where fighters are respected for their value, their skill, their hard work and their dedication to the sport.”

NYT followed this up with another report of a second allegation. A publicist for McGregor sent NYT the following statement on the second report.

“Conor McGregor is frequently the subject of rumors,” a publicist for the fighter said in an emailed statement. “He emphatically denies any report accusing him of sexual assault.”

McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show and addressed both NYT reports (via MMAJunkie.com).

“He vehemently denies any allegation of sexual misconduct or any wrongdoing,” Attar said. “We vehemently deny it, and he does as well. At the end of the day we know who he is, he knows who he is, and we know what the truth is.”