Manager Says Fire Has Been Reignited In Conor McGregor Ahead Of UFC 246

Conor McGregor’s manager says he sees the fire reignited with the “Notorious” one.

McGregor will return to the Octagon on Jan. 18. He’ll go one-on-one with Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. The action will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Fire Is Reignited In Conor McGregor, Says Manager

McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, spoke to South China Morning Post. During the interview, Attar said McGregor has his desire to compete back.

“I’ve seen a level of fire that’s been reignited with him,” Audie Attar, McGregor’s manager, told the Post in Hong Kong, where he stopped briefly before heading to Macau for Saturday night’s Legend FC 14 show at the MGM Cotai casino.

“And I think that it’s no secret in terms of how successful he’s been. We’ve done things that nobody ever thought we could do, from the Floyd Mayweather fight to the type of contracts that he’s been able to earn. We’re very proud of that. Those don’t come easy.

“But those come with a lot of, I think, distractions and things that allow you to lose sight of what was really important to you. And the one thing that’s exciting for me is to see he’s refocused, and we all need that in life.”

McGregor was last seen in action back in Oct. 2018. He was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in a failed bid to become a two-time UFC lightweight champion. The “Notorious” one hasn’t won a bout since Nov. 2016.