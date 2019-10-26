Manager Says Jorge Masvidal Wants Rematch With Demian Maia

Jorge Masvidal hasn’t forgotten about his loss to Demian Maia and wouldn’t mind getting a chance to run it back.

Earlier today (Oct. 26), Maia went one-on-one with former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren. The bout headlined UFC Singapore. In the third round, Maia sunk in a rear-naked choke and earned the submission victory. Maia, who recently signed what is likely his final UFC contract, is now on a three-fight winning streak.

Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal 2?

Abe Kawa, Masvidal’s manager, took to Twitter to reveal that his fighter has shown interest in a rematch with Maia down the line.

Just spoke to @GamebredFighter and he wants maia to save his last fight for him. Says after he wins the gold he will give him his shot. He really wants to run that one back. — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) October 26, 2019

Back in May 2017, Maia and Masvidal did battle to determine the number one contender for the welterweight gold. It was a close three-rounder, but in the end, it was Maia who edged “Gamebred” via split decision. Maia went on to challenge then-champion Tyron Woodley but lost via unanimous decision.

Masvidal is scheduled to take on Nate Diaz on Nov. 2. The welterweight clash is set to headline UFC 244 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’ll be contested for the one-time-only BMF championship.