Manager Says Justin Gaethje Declined Khabib’s Suggestion To Fight Conor McGregor

Ali Abdelaziz claims Khabib Nurmagomedov suggested that Justin Gaethje take a fight with Conor McGregor to avoid waiting around, but “The Highlight” declined.

The fighting future of Nurmagomeodv is unclear. “The Eagle” is the reigning UFC lightweight champion, who hasn’t competed since Sept. 2019. Nurmagomedov is mourning the passing of his father, Abdulmanap.

Gaethje Turned Down Khabib’s Suggestion To Fight McGregor, Manager Says

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Abdelaziz, who manages both Nurmagomedov and Gaethje, claimed that “The Eagle” didn’t want Gaethje to wait on his return. He said Nurmagomedov suggested that Gaethje should go after a big fight with McGregor but the interim lightweight champion wasn’t interested (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Justin said no. Khabib told me to tell Justin to go fight Conor. Justin said no,” Abdelaziz said to TMZ Sports.

“Conor, right now, he can be a backup fighter, he can go make weight and maybe he can make some money. Conor, he can go fight Nate, fight Masvidal. We’re not interested in fighting him.”

UFC president Dana White says he isn’t rushing things with Nurmagomedov. He wants to give “The Eagle” enough time to mourn the loss of his father. When Khabib returns, he’s expected to meet Gaethje in a title unification bout. While Abdelaziz expects the fight to materialize before 2020 comes to a close, Khabib’s teammate Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe that will be the case.

It’s no secret that Nurmagomedov was close to his father. He often credited Abdulmanap with instilling discipline in him at an early age. It’s why “The Eagle” dreaded consequences from his father after brawling with Team McGregor at the conclusion of UFC 229 back in Oct. 2018. Whenever Khabib is in his corner between rounds, his coach Javier Mendez reminds “The Eagle” of “father’s plan.”

Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fighting future.