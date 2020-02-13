Manager Says Khabib Will Only Fight Conor McGregor Again In The Street

The bad blood between Team Khabib and Conor McGregor has no signs of slowing down.

It’s no secret that a rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and McGregor would be quite lucrative for both parties and the UFC. There is legitimate beef between the two and UFC president Dana White has expressed interest in booking a second bout if Nurmagomedov can defeat Tony Ferguson on April 18.

Manager Says Khabib vs. McGregor 2 Only Happens In The Street

Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, told ESPN that unless something special occurs, McGregor will only get a rematch with “The Eagle” in the street.

“The only chance this fight could happen is in the street,” Abdelaziz said Saturday at UFC 247 at Toyota Center. “[McGregor would] have to do something spectacular. He’s s—, you understand?

“Conor McGregor is one of the biggest stars because he’s one of the biggest scumbags.”

Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor back in Oct. 2018. It was “The Eagle’s” first successful UFC lightweight title defense. After the bout, Nurmagomedov hopped the fence and went after McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis in the crowd.

Things got nasty between the camps of Nurmagomedov and McGregor months before their bout. Back in April 2018, Nurmagomedov and his group confronted Artem Lobov in a New York City hotel lobby over some comments he had made. McGregor and his entourage along with Lobov quickly responded, attacking a fighter bus holding Nurmagomedov during UFC 223 media day.

While their bout may have already taken place, “The Eagle” and the “Notorious” one have still traded barbs. Nurmagomedov is scheduled for a lightweight title showdown with Ferguson in the main event of UFC 249. As for McGregor, he made his Octagon return last month. He defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via TKO in 40 seconds.

Do you think Ali Abdelaziz is serious when he says the beef between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor can spill out on the street?