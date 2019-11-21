Manager Says Leon Edwards Has Been Waiting For Tyron Woodley Bout For Three Months

Leon Edwards appears to be dead set on taking on Tyron Woodley next.

Edwards is on an eight-fight winning streak. He last competed back in July against Rafael dos Anjos, taking a unanimous decision victory. “Rocky’s” manager says his fighter wants former UFC welterweight champion Woodley next, but getting a deal done hasn’t come easy.

Leon Edwards Has Been Waiting For Tyron Woodley

Damon Martin of MMAFighting spoke to Edwards’ manager, who told him that “Rocky” has waited three months to get a crack at “The Chosen One.”

“Spoke to Leon Edwards’ manager today and he says they’ve spoken at length with the UFC about a fight against Tyron Woodley over the past 3 months but they are just waiting on Woodley to accept.

“Leon doesn’t want to take a step back so Woodley is the most logical choice for his next opponent.”

Woodley hasn’t competed since March when he lost the welterweight gold to Kamaru Usman. He was supposed to meet Robbie Lawler in a rematch at UFC Minneapolis back in June, but suffered a hand injury.

MMA News will keep you updated on what’s next for Leon Edwards and Tyron Woodley when those details become available.