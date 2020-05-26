Manager: UFC’s Jorge Masvidal In Camp, ‘Ready To Rock & Roll’

Jorge Masvidal is ready to get back inside the Octagon if his manager is to be believed.

Masvidal last saw action back in Nov. 2019. He defeated Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244, capturing the one-time-only BMF championship. While it appeared “Gamebred” was on his way to a UFC welterweight title shot against champion Kamaru Usman, that may not be the case. UFC president Dana White has said there could be other plans for Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal Already In Camp, Says Manager

No matter what’s next for Masvidal, it appears he’s ready to compete again. At least that’s what his manager Abe Kawa told MMAJunkie.

“He definitely wants to fight somebody,” Kawa told MMA Junkie Radio. “That person, we’re all going to find out shortly. I don’t want to give too much away, but I will say Jorge has been a man of his word since I’ve known him; he’s never lied or said something, then something else happened. He’s not that kind of guy. When he says, ‘This is what I want, this is what I want to do,’ that’s what happens. He gave somebody his word, so we’ll see. I can’t say too much now, but it’s going to be fun.

“Jorge’s in camp, he’s training, he’s ready to rock and roll, so we’re looking forward to fight. Whether it’s in July or a little bit later, that’ll be fine, too, but he’s absolutely ready to rock and roll.”

Masvidal and Diaz have been going back-and-forth on social media. “Gamebred” doesn’t seem to be opposed to a rematch with the Stockton native. Their Nov. 2019 bout ended in controversial fashion as it was a doctor’s stoppage. Many believe Diaz’s cuts weren’t bad enough to warrant a stoppage. White has told reporters that he’s unsure if Diaz wants to fight again.