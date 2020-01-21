Manager Wants Jon Jones To Move Up To Heavyweight Only If Money Is Right

Jon Jones’ manager feels “Bones” should only change weight classes if it makes sense financially.

Jones has ruled the roost at light heavyweight for years. While he’s had to clear a few hurdles including a run-in with the law and failed drug tests, Jones is the 205-pound king today. Jones, who is in his second reign as UFC light heavyweight champion, is set to defend his gold against Dominick Reyes on Feb. 8.

Manager Says Jones’ Heavyweight Move Boils Down To Money

Abe Kawa spoke to MMAJunkie.com‘s Mike Bohn. During the interview, Kawa said that Jones would be best served staying at 205 pounds if the money isn’t there for a jump to heavyweight.

“Jon’s comfortable at light heavyweight,” Kawa told MMA Junkie on Thursday during the launch party for Jorge Masvidal’s new El Recuerdo mezcal. “He has no reason to go up to heavyweight unless it makes financial sense for him. He’s already proved that he’s the best fighter that we’ve ever seen. He’s already proved that he’s the GOAT. In my opinion, he’s the GOAT.”

Kawa went on to say that of course, the decision ultimately is up to Jones.

“I don’t know if he goes to heavyweight,” Kawa said. “If the challenge is there and the challenge makes financial sense, he may or may not do it, it’s really up to him so that’s a question for Jon, but it won’t be a question that I believe he would answer today.”