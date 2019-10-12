Managers Ali Abdelaziz & Abe Kawa Involved In Altercation At PFL Event

Well-known MMA managers Ali Abdelaziz and Abe Kawa were involved in a physical altercation backstage at PFL 7, 2019.

Abdelaziz was once an executive for PFL and remains close to the promotion. He was relieved of his duties back in late 2015, but the split was amicable. This was due to a conflict of interest as Abdelaziz manages a good chunk of MMA fighters across numerous promotions, including PFL.

Anonymous eyewitnesses told MMAJunkie.com that Abdelaziz and Kawa got physical at some point backstage at last night’s (Oct. 11) PFL event.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have any details on what happened,” PFL EVP of business affairs and general counsel Jim Bramson told MMA Junkie. “We were obviously focused on the action that was going on inside the cage. It was kind of a riveting evening.

“We are aware that there was an incident that occurred. They went and checked it out. The Metropolitan police and the hotel security were handling the situation, and we will be following up with them to get more details later.”

MMA Junkie later received a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

“Two subjects were involved in a brief physical altercation where a battery was committed.

“LVMPD officers were on scene and temporarily detained one of subjects during the investigation. That subject was cooperative. He was issued a citation and released.

“No enforcement action was taken regarding the second subject, who was also cooperative.

“There were no significant injuries.”

UFC welterweight Anthony Pettis was in attendance and he allegedly had a confrontation with Abdelaziz as well. Pettis is managed by Abe Kawa. Here is video footage provided by Twitter user RyanLF.