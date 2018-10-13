Mandel Nallo Uncorks Hellacious Knee To End Opponent’s Night At Bellator 207 (Video)

Someone is giving Mike Kimbel a run for his money for knockout of the night honors at Bellator 207. To open up the main card on tonight’s (Fri. October 12, 2018) Bellator 207 event, lightweights Mandel Nallo and Carrington Banks shared the cage. The fight dragged into the second round, however, it didn’t last very long.

Nallo uncorked a hellacious knee to Banks’ face that rendered him unconscious in just 57 seconds. It’s definitely a candidate for knockout of the year. Check out the clip here:

This might be a candidate for knockout of the year. pic.twitter.com/VDB0UZo0qt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 13, 2018

The victory extended Nallo’s undefeated professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 7-0. Nallo is a natural finisher, having yet to go to the judges’ scorecards thus far into his career. In his Bellator debut last December, Nallo pulled off an 18-second head-kick knockout win over Alec Williams.

With two quick back-to-back finishes under the Bellator banner, the Canadian is certainly putting the division on notice.

What do you think of Nallo’s big knockout win at Bellator 207?