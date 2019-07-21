Manny Pacquiao Discusses Possibly Rematching Floyd Mayweather

Manny Pacquiao is once again a boxing world champion. On Saturday he beat Keith Thurman by split-decision and won the WBA (Super) welterweight championship. It was a close fight as the 40-year-old dropped Thurman in the first, and the two had an entertaining fight, but it was the Philipino who got his hand raised and made it three wins in a row.

Now, he doesn’t appear to be slowing down at all and even said he wants to continue to fight. And, one name that was brought up was Floyd Mayweather. Of course, they fought back in 2015 where Mayweather won by decision.

Now that Manny Pacquiao has handed Keith Thurman his first pro loss, is a rematch with Floyd Mayweather next? pic.twitter.com/r8Aq5fXSaD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 21, 2019

“I don’t have an idea. My plan this time is one fight at a time,” Pacquiao said to SI. “He’s in retirement and he’s enjoying his retirement. He’s inactive. If he’s willing to come back and willing to fight me, then at the time he will announce it, we can say yes.”

Mayweather last fought back in the summer of 2017 where he TKO’d Conor McGregor in what is his final boxing fight which put him at 50-0. Whether or not he wants to return is to be seen, but Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather 2 would still be a big fight.