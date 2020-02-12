Manny Pacquiao Joins Same Management Team As Conor McGregor

Manny Pacquiao has signed with Paradigm Sports Management and Conor McGregor is pleased to welcome him.

Despite being 41 years old, Pacquiao is still an elite welterweight boxer. After a controversial decision loss to Jeff Horn back in July 2017, Pacquiao defeated Lucas Matthysse to capture the WBA (Regular) welterweight title. After a successful defense against Adrien Broner, “Pac-man” went on to capture the WBA (Super) welterweight championship from Keith Thurman.

Pacquiao Signs With Paradigm, McGregor Congratulates Him

Pacquiao’s reach extends well beyond the sport of boxing, so it’s no surprise that one of the top management groups in sports worked to sign him. Paradigm Sports Management announced the addition of Pacquiao to their team.

We’re very excited to announce that Manny Pacquiao has signed with PSM for full service representation! Manny is one of the greatest boxers of all time & we look forward to working with Arnold, Ping and the rest of the team back in Manila to maximize his historic career. 🇵🇭 #GP pic.twitter.com/lrdDCNcGrf — Paradigm Sports Management (@ParadigmSM) February 11, 2020

In the past, McGregor has expressed interest in a boxing match with Pacquiao. The “Notorious” one took to his Twitter account to congratulate the boxing legend.

Welcome to the team Emmanuel. https://t.co/VnFsahczo5 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 11, 2020

McGregor’s last boxing match was back in Aug. 2017 against Floyd Mayweather. He lost the bout to “Money” via 10th-round TKO. While McGregor wants to return to the boxing ring, his immediate focus is on his Octagon return. McGregor had his first MMA bout since Oct. 2018 last month. He starched Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds via TKO.

Speculation is bound to run wild on whether or not Pacquiao’s signing with Paradigm Sports Management will open the door for a showdown with McGregor. Now that both fighters are under one roof, it could make things easier but it may come down to whether or not UFC president Dana White and Pacquiao think the bout makes sense.

