Report: Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman Almost Finalized For July

Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman may be set for a big summer showdown if reports hold true.

Pacquiao’s legacy in the boxing world has been sealed. With a 61-7-2 record and multiple world titles on his mantle, Pacquiao has his Hall of Fame spot secured. The 40-year-old isn’t done, however and he is still eyeing marquee fights. The WBA welterweight world champion appears to be targeting Thurman, who is the WBA super welterweight title holder.

Pacquiao vs. Thurman All But Official

Boxing insider Mike Coppinger is reporting that Pacquiao vs. Thurman is close to being a done deal. If made official, then the two will collide on July 20:

SOURCES: Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman are closing in on a deal for a FOX PPV welterweight title bout that’s being pegged for July 20 in Las Vegas. There doesn’t appear to be any big hurdles to clear in completing deal. Big-time fight this summer — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) April 24, 2019

Pacquiao is coming off a unanimous decision win over Adrien Broner. Meanwhile, Thurman’s last outing was against Josesito Lopez after being inactive for nearly two full years. Thurman won that bout via majority decision.

