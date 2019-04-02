Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman Targeted For Summer PPV

Manny Pacquiao will reportedly step into the ring against WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman next.

According to a report from Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger, two summer dates – July 13 and 20 – are being looked at for a Thurman vs. Pacquiao pay-per-view (PPV). The location is yet to be decided. The Premier Boxing Champions event would either be broadcasted by FOX or Showtime:

“SOURCES: Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman are in advanced talks for a pay-per-view welterweight title showdown that’s being targeted for July 13. No deal yet but it’s expected to be completed”

SOURCES: Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman are in advanced talks for a pay-per-view welterweight title showdown that’s being targeted for July 13. No deal yet but it’s expected to be completed #boxing — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) April 1, 2019

Thurman returned to the ring in January after a near two-year hiatus from competition. He successfully retained his WBA welterweight title against Josesito Lopez in Brooklyn. Now, he’ll step into the ring against one of the sport’s biggest legends for his next title defense.

Pacquiao also last fought in January. The 40-year-old is on a two-fight win streak after victories over Lucas Matthysse and Adrien Broner. A match-up against Thurman at this point in his career is certainly an interesting one.

What do you think of the match-up between Pacquiao and Thurman?