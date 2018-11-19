Manny Pacquiao Set For January Return

Manny Pacquiao is set to make his return to the boxing ring come January. Pacquiao will meet former four-division champion Adrien Broner from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Pacquiao will be defending his WBA welterweight championship.

The contest will air on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV). Tickets will go on sale November 24th, starting at as low as $100. Here’s what Pacquiao had to say about his return in 2019 (via Bloody Elbow):

”I have missed fighting in Las Vegas, it has been a second home to me,” Pacquiao said. “Returning to the MGM Grand Garden Arena to defend my world title against Adrien Broner is an exciting way to stage my homecoming.

“Adrien is a tough opponent with an accomplished record. But if I have learned one thing while serving in the Philippine Congress and Senate, it is problem solving.”

Pacquiao currently holds a record of 60-7-2. He has won three of his last four fights inside the squared circle. He lost the WBO welterweight title to Jeff Horn in July of last year via controversial unanimous decision. He bounced back this past summer, defeating Lucas Matthysse in the seventh round to win the WBA welterweight title.

As for Broner, he had a three-fight win streak snapped against Mikey Garcia in July of last year. In his last contest against Jessie Vargas in April, the pair went to a Majority Draw. Now, Broner searches for his first victory since February of 2017 against Pacquiao.

What do you think about Pacquiao vs. Broner in January?