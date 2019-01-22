Manny Pacquiao Surprises Floyd Mayweather During NBA Game (Video)

Recently, undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather was in attendance for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Golden State Warriors. Also in attendance, however, was WBA welterweight champion and Mayweather’s longtime rival, Manny Pacquiao. Pacquiao surprised Mayweather during the game by sneaking up on him from behind. The pair then shared a very awkward handshake with one another. Check it out here:

Pacquiao recently competed this past weekend (Sat. January 19, 2019). He successfully defended his WBA welterweight title against Adrien Broner. “Pac-Man” defeated Broner via unanimous decision in a dominant showing. Mayweather was ringside for the event, as rumors of a rematch between the pair continue to circulate throughout the newswire. Mayweather hasn’t competed in a legitimate boxing match since August of 2017.

He defeated Conor McGregor to extend his undefeated record to 50-0. The 41-year-old has retired from boxing several times now but refuses to hang his gloves up for good. Perhaps a rematch between Mayweather and Pacquiao is on the horizon. The pair first fought on May 2nd of 2015 in Las Vegas. Mayweather won via unanimous decision.

Do you think Mayweather and Pacquiao will rematch one another?