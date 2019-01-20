Highlights: Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner

Last night (Sat. January 19, 2019) Manny Pacquiao made his return to the ring to defend his WBA welterweight title. “Pac-Man” stepped into the ring against Adrien Broner. The pair main evented a great night of boxing from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pacquiao won the WBA welterweight title in July by defeating Lucas Matthysse. He finished Matthysse in the seventh round to win the 147-pound strap. As for Broner, he hadn’t competed since going to a Majority Draw after 12 rounds of fighting against Jessie Vargas in April. Pacquiao and Broner shared the ring for all 12 rounds.

However, when it was all said and done, the 147-pound champion was able to retain his title on the judges’ scorecards. Pacquiao picked up the victory with scores of 117-111, 116-112, and 116-112. Broner was very upset by the decision, believing he did enough to win, but the overall consensus was that Pacquiao was rightfully awarded the victory. Check out the highlights from the bout here:

What did you think of Pacquiao vs. Broner?