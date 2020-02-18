Marc Goddard Reflects On Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington Stoppage

Referee Marc Goddard has defended his decision to stop the Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington bout.

Back in Dec. 2019, Usman and Covington collided for the UFC welterweight championship. This was the first title defense in Usman’s reign. After four rounds of back-and-forth action, Usman took over in the fifth round. “The Nigerian Nightmare” dropped Covington and finished him via TKO. Covington protested the stoppage.

Goddard Speaks On Usman vs. Covington Stoppage

While Goddard got some flak for the stoppage, he ultimately feels he made the right call. He explained why during an edition of the Listen! podcast with Dan Hardy (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“(It was a) difficult fight. I know I handled it on the money, to a T,” Goddard said. “I’m seeing things unfold, and I see Colby put down twice in rapid order – plus 24 minutes of back-and-forth before that. So there’s a lot of damage sustained. Then I see him go down, and obviously he stays in that turtle position started on the double, then pulling his hands back. This is where everything will narrow in for me. I’m now firmly put in the spotlight. I have a decision to make and I’m trying to assess this. I have to assess this, real-time, with everything I saw, etc.”

Usman appears to be primed for a second title defense against Jorge Masvidal. UFC president Dana White has confirmed that plans are in place to have Usman vs. Masvidal take place during International Fight Week in July. Usman has responded by saying no contracts have been signed.

As for Covington, he doesn’t believe Usman vs. Masvidal materializes. “Chaos” believes Masvidal will price himself out, opening the door for an immediate rematch. Time will tell who gets their way.

Looking back on it, do you think Marc Goddard made the right call to stop the Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington fight?