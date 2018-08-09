Eddie Alvarez’s coach Mark Henry talks about his heated moment with Dustin Poirier as well as their reconciliation.

At UFC Calgary last month, Poirier went one-on-one with Alvarez in the main event. The two did battle inside the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Poirier ended up winning the fight by second-round TKO.

Mark Henry Talks Heated Moment With Dustin Poirier & Reconciliation

After the fight, Henry went over to congratulate Poirier but “The Diamond” wasn’t having it. Poirier unleashed some profanity in the moment, but later apologized. Henry discussed what transpired during an MMAFighting.com interview:

“I walked up to Dustin to congratulate him. He says, Get the blank away from me. Which I did. I’m like, you know what? It’s his moment. I want him to have his moment. He deserves it. The few [interviews] that I did, I talked very, very highly about Dustin. I said how he loved he was. We’ve had hundreds of guys come to our place to help with sparring and Dustin was the most loved. He was great, man. I don’t even know if he went to the doctor first. He ran to find us first. Before he even went to the doctor, he found us, he apologized to our whole team. That’s just a good dude. It was the heat of the moment. I just wish he would have known the things I was saying about him beforehand.”

Poirier will go on to meet Nate Diaz in the co-main event of UFC 230. That card will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 3. Meanwhile, Alvarez is now a free agent. UFC president Dana White said that while he’d like to have Alvarez finish his career in the UFC, he’d understand if “The Underground King” walked away.

What do you think is next for Eddie Alvarez?