Mark Hunt’s Attorney Says Amending UFC Lawsuit Under Consideration

Mark Hunt’s attorney may amend the lawsuit against the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Back in Jan. 2017, Hunt revealed he was suing the UFC, the promotion’s president Dana White and Brock Lesnar. The “Super Samoan” claims that the UFC colluded with Lesnar ahead of the UFC 200 bout knowing that the former heavyweight champion would test positive for banned substances.

Two months later, Lesnar’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The motion to dismiss is still pending. Now, Hunt’s attorney Christina Denning is considering amending the lawsuit.

She explained why to MMAFighting.com:

“We debated whether or not to, while the motion to dismiss is pending, to alter the complaint again, to keep adding more facts regarding the way that the organization works and perhaps the unfairness of it. So, that’s something that we have not done yet, but we definitely [might] with all the buzz around [Lesnar] coming back.”

Hunt and Lesnar did battle back in July 2016. Lesnar initially earned a unanimous decision victory. The result was changed to a No Contest when Lesnar was popped by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). “The Beast Incarnate” was suspended for one year, but his time froze when he opted out of the testing pool. He recently reentered the pool and is eligible to compete in Jan. 2019.

Lesnar is set to challenge newly crowned heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier upon his return. After knocking out Stipe Miocic in the first round, Cormier called out Lesnar. It didn’t take long for Lesnar to enter the Octagon. He shoved “DC” to begin the feud.

Hunt has remained active in the UFC. He’s gone 1-2 since filing the lawsuit. He is scheduled to take on Aleksei Oleinik on Sept. 15 at UFC Moscow. The bout is expected to be the event’s headliner.

Do you think Mark Hunt will find success with his lawsuit?