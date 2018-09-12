Mark Hunt calls Brock Lesnar many things and none of them are favorable.

It’s no secret that Hunt is against fighters who have used performance enhancing drugs. The “Super Samoan” has rained down insults in the direction of competitors such as Jon Jones and Alistair Overeem. Perhaps no fighter has taken more heat from Hunt than former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Lesnar. Hunt’s stance certainly hasn’t changed.

Mark Hunt Calls Brock Lesnar a ‘F*cking Little C*nt’

Those who were expecting Hunt to slow down on the insults are mistaken. During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Hunt went off on Lesnar (via MMAFighting.com):

“Well, why do we have ranking for? And it is what it, is man. That’s not my call, that’s just the way it is. I think it’s s**t though. How’s that work? The motherf**ker’s a cheater. How is that controversy? F**king little c**t is f**king cheating, using steroids. F**k, man, how is that – [you’re] talking ‘a little bit of controversy?’ The f**king guy is cheating. He’s cheating and trying to hurt me and you say, ‘oh, we’re going to be nice here’. F**k that cheater. How are you gonna be nice to the guy that is taking shortcuts, man? Don’t give him that. Why would you want to give him that sort of s**t? F**k, they don’t deserve it. You know, all these guys are just shortcut takers, and to me that’s all they’ll ever be. Nothing else.”

Back in July 2016, Lesnar and Hunt collided inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout was featured on the main card of UFC 200. Lesnar initially was awarded a unanimous decision victory, but the result was changed to a No Contest when he tested positive for banned substances. Hunt has since sued Lesnar, UFC president Dana White, and the UFC.

Do you think Mark Hunt’s outburst is justified?