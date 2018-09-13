Mark Hunt Goes Off On Fabricio Werdum After USADA Suspension

Mark Hunt does not like cheaters. So imagine his delight when he heard Fabricio Werdum was handed a two-year suspension after his United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) violation. Hunt and Werdum are no strangers to one another.

The 44-year-old shared the Octagon with Werdum back in 2014 for the interim UFC heavyweight title. Werdum finished Hunt in the second round with a flying knee. “Vai Cavalo” went on to have a reign as UFC heavyweight champion. Hunt, on the other hand, continues to battle against steroid abusers in the sport.

Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Hunt said he’s glad Werdum got caught by USADA:

“I’m glad that Fabricio Werdum got caught, that little (expletive),” Hunt said. “Go back to the favelas. (Expletive) you, you little (expletive).

“Good job. He was supposed to be here, but that’s what you get for being weak. That’s what you get, Fabricio, for being a weak-minded person. See you later.”

