Mark Hunt Lost His Uncle In Recent Christchurch Shooting

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt was personally affected by the tragic Mosque shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand last week. Earlier this morning (Tues. March 19, 2019) Hunt revealed that he lost his uncle in the attack. Here’s what he had to say on his Facebook page:

“The support here in New Zealand has been so great, we’re lost for words,” Hunt said. “I live in Auckland but went down to Christchurch after hearing about the shooting. Sadly I lost my uncle in the shooting.

“We were standing on the side of the road in Christchurch and this brother drives past and shows a heart symbol with his hands… then 5 minutes later he comes back and did this…”

The former interim UFC heavyweight title challenger hasn’t fought since December. He suffered a decision defeat to Justin Willis in Adelaide, Australia. The fight marked the end of the 44-year-old’s contract with the UFC. It remains to be seen if Hunt plans on continuing his fighting career, or where he’ll land if he decides to continue.