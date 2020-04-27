Mark Hunt Not Done With Legal Battle Against UFC

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt is gearing up for another lawsuit against the promotion he once worked for.

Back in 2017, Hunt sued the UFC, its president Dana White, and Brock Lesnar following UFC 200. Hunt had initially suffered a unanimous decision loss to Lesnar but the result was overturned to a No Contest after the former UFC heavyweight champion popped for performance-enhancing drugs. Hunt sued all parties for racketeering, fraud, battery, and civil conspiracy among other things but the case was dismissed in court.

Mark Hunt Still Pursuing Legal Action Against UFC

If you thought Hunt’s quest to sue the UFC was over, think again. Appearing on the Duello Channel, Hunt revealed he’s gearing up for a class-action lawsuit against the promotion (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Things will change when you bring the Ali Act in,” Hunt recently told Duello Channel. “It totally changes things around. I’m with these guys that are part of this lawsuit class action. Once this comes, it’ll change the whole landscape of fighting. The fighters get paid more money, which is better for the employees. They’ll start living properly.

“Why do you make it to the top of the world in fighting? So you get paid well. Right now, these guys aren’t getting paid well. They’re getting ripped off.”

Hunt last competed for the UFC back in Dec. 2018. He suffered a unanimous decision loss to Justin Willis. It was the “Super Samoan’s” third straight defeat. While Hunt revealed plans to fight for other promotions going forward, he hasn’t competed since the loss to Willis.

During his time with the UFC, Hunt went 8-8-1, 1 NC. He nabbed three “Fight of the Night” bonuses and four “Performance of the Night” bonuses. It’ll be interesting to see how far Hunt goes with this new class-action lawsuit planned against the UFC.