Mark Hunt places the blame on himself for his last outing.

Hunt went one-on-one with Curtis Blaydes back in February. The “Super Samoan” had the backing of the live crowd as the bout took place in Perth, Australia. Despite rocking Blaydes early, Hunt fell victim to the grappling of “Razor” and lost the fight via unanimous decision. That leaves him at 1-2, 1 NC in his last four outings.

UFC Moscow’s Mark Hunt on Last Loss: ‘I Got Greedy’

Hunt recently spoke to ESPN ahead of his bout with Aleksei Oleinik in the main event of UFC Moscow. He said that losing to Blaydes seven months ago was the result of greed:

“I got a bit greedy with the first round and then I got out-wrestled. In the end, I lost the fight; it’s just the way it is. It’s called mixed martial arts, not just striking. He was the better fighter on the night, I lost fair and square. So we move on.”

The “Super Samoan” will want to ensure that greed doesn’t get in the way during his fight with Oleinik. While Blaydes’ strength is wrestling, Oleinik uses sambo and jiu-jitsu to finish most of his opponents. Of his 56 victories, Oleinik has nabbed 46 submissions. When Oleinik wins, chances are he’s made his opponent tap or nap.

UFC Moscow will take place inside Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Moscow, Russia this Saturday (Sept. 15). The main card will air live on UFC Fight Pass at 2 p.m. ET. If you wish to watch the prelims, you can catch them live at 10:30 a.m. ET on the same streaming service.

Who takes it, Mark Hunt or Aleksei Oleinik?