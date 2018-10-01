Longtime UFC veteran Mark Hunt says the UFC dream is “gone.” Hunt, 44, has been competing in mixed martial arts (MMA) since 2004. The former interim UFC heavyweight title challenger is currently on a two-fight losing skid. Despite this, he’s still recognized as one of the sport’s most entertaining fighters.

In his latest outing, Hunt was submitted by Aleksei Oleinik in the main event of UFC Moscow. Speaking to The New Zealand Herald recently, “The Super Samoan” discussed possibly re-signing with the UFC. Hunt said that isn’t even on his radar at this point:

“To be honest it’s not even on my radar,” Hunt said. “I lost the last fight, who would want to give me another contract with the UFC? I certainly won’t expect one.”

Hunt went on to say that “the UFC dream is gone” and perhaps it’s time to move on to the next chapter of his career:

“The UFC dream is gone,” said Hunt. “Now it’s time for something bigger and better.”

Do you think Hunt re-signs with the UFC?