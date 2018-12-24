Mark Hunt: Jon Jones Is A Worthless Cheating Little Rat

Mark Hunt didn’t hold back in his rant on the UFC 232 fiasco.

Hunt is well aware of UFC 232’s location change. The event was initially set to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 29. The date remains the same, but once a trace amount of turinabol was found in Jon Jones’ system, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) took issue with that. The NSAC wouldn’t clear Jones to fight in Las Vegas, but the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) took USADA’s word that it was a pulsing effect and not the result of a recent dosage. CSAC executive director Andy Foster also said that the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory found no evidence of a new injection (via Ariel Helwani).

Mark Hunt Goes Off On Jon Jones & UFC

With UFC 232 now taking place inside The Forum in Inglewood, California due to this drug test, MMA fighters have had a lot to say. One of them is Mark Hunt, who took to his Facebook account to blast Jones and the UFC:

“Hey everyone, let’s move the whole UFC show in a week for a cheater. Promoting and condoning steroids isn’t OK [UFC], [Jeff Novitzky], [Dana White]. And [Jon Jones] you’re a worthless cheating lil rat. [Alexander Gustafsson] don’t bother, this loser isn’t on your level. This piece of sh*t company has always promoted cheaters and now they’re moving the show in one week from Vegas to California for money. They certainly have taken away my love for fighting f*cking scummy thieves. I hope everyone sues the ass out of you f*ckers f*cking trash. Oh and a Merry Christmas to all you f*ckers and a happy steroid New Year.”

Hunt fought out of his UFC contract and is now a free agent. Hunt sued the UFC, Dana White, and Brock Lesnar over Lesnar’s UFC 200 drug test. Hunt believes a plan was put in place to allow Lesnar to fight while the promotion knew he was taking performance enhancers.