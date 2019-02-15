Most Of Mark Hunt’s UFC Lawsuit Dismissed

Mark Hunt has just one claim left against the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) after most of his lawsuit was tossed by a Nevada judge.

Hunt sued the UFC, its president Dana White, and Brock Lesnar following UFC 200. Hunt initially lost to Lesnar via unanimous decision, but the result was changed to a No Contest when Lesnar was popped for banned substances. Hunt sued all parties for racketeering, fraud, battery and civil conspiracy among other things.

Hunt’s Lawsuit Mostly Dismissed

U.S. District Court judge Jennifer Doresy dismissed most of Hunt’s claims yesterday (Feb. 14). Hunt’s lone claim at this point is a “breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fear dealing” against the UFC. Doresy had the following to say on the supplemental complaint Hunt filed on Lesnar (via MMAFighting.com):

“Like that intentional throw, the fact that Lesnar was allegedly doping violated the bout rules established by UFC and the NAC but does not alone establish that his conduct exceeded the ordinary range of activity in an MMA fight. As Hunt’s own allegations demonstrate, doping is an unfortunately common issue in MMA and was a risk he perceived. And although he argues that doping empowered Lesnar to move faster and hit harder, Hunt doesn’t allege that Lesnar’s conduct during the bout was somehow atypical—such as throwing Hunt out of the octagon or using ‘packed gloves’ or a weapon. Nor does Hunt claim that his injuries exceeded those typical of an MMA bout. Accordingly, I find that Hunt consented to his fight with Lesnar, which precludes civil-battery liability.”

