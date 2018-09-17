Mark Hunt Wants One Final UFC Fight at UFC Adelaide

It is no secret that Mark Hunt and the UFC are entangled in a legal battle right now, with Hunt filing a civil suit against the UFC, alleging that the UFC granted Lesnar an exception from drug testing ahead of Hunt’s UFC 200 fight against the former UFC champion. Always one to speak his mind, Mark Hunt has not been shy about publicizing his combative relationship with the promotion and where his future lies within it:

“I get reminded all the time I am the oldest fighter in the universe,” Hunt told MMAjunkie in an interview last year. “I’ve got three fights left with the UFC, because I haven’t had a good run with a lot of things that’s happened with them. Everyone knows I’m in court about having to get an even playing field. They called me a whiny bitch, but they can all get fucked. I survived the era of PRIDE, where everyone knowingly juices. I’m here now and they’re trying to make it even.”

Now, here we are two fights later, with Mark Hunt now coming off of back-to-back losses to Curtis Blaydes and Oleksiy Oliynyk, and true to his word, Hunt wants to close out his contract and walk. (Via MMAJunkie):

“I love working for the UFC, but we have issues,” Hunt told reporters backstage following UFC Fight Night 137. “I’ve got one more fight left, and I’m trying to get on the Adelaide card with Tai (Tuivasa) and the boys. One last hurrah for the old guy.”

Mark Hunt did not specify whom he would like to face, should the promotion grant him his wish and place him on the UFC Fight Night 142 card, which will be headlined by Tai Tuivasa and Junior dos Santos.

Who would you like to see Mark Hunt face if he has one final fight in the UFC?