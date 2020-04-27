Marlon Moraes Believes Dominick Cruz ‘Deserves’ Title Fight At UFC 249

Dominick Cruz hasn’t fought since he lost to Cody Garbrandt in 2016 but the former champion is getting a title shot at UFC 249.

When the fight was announced that he’d be taking on Henry Cejudo, it had mixed reactions. Yet, for bantamweight contender, Marlon Moraes, he says Cruz deserves the title shot for everything he has done.

“To be honest with you, it bothered me less than seeing Aldo get a title shot because Dominick Cruz has a story in the division,” Moraes said to MMA Junkie. “Dominick Cruz won the belt, and he had so many problems with injuries. I’m a big fan of Dominick Cruz, too. I see him. I see the passion he has for the sport, and he just can’t get going. He just can’t stay healthy. He keeps getting hurt, and when you hear something like that, you can’t get mad, you know? I’m not mad at all, man.

“The guy deserves to fight. He’s one of the best ever to step into that octagon in the 135-pound division, and I heard Petr Yan couldn’t get a visa to fight. He was one of the options, too, so why not? Why not give it to Dominick Cruz? He’s such a big name. I think it’s good for the division to have him back, and hopefully he can stay healthy, but if he can’t stay healthy, man, give this guy one more opportunity. Let’s see what he can do.”

Marlon Moraes is set to fight Petr Yan later this year where the winner could very well be next in line for a title shot. The Brazilian fought Cejudo for the vacant belt at UFC 238 but lost by TKO.