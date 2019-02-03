Marlon Moraes Isn’t Worried About Cejudo Skipping Line At Bantamweight

In the main event of UFC Fortaleza, Marlon Moraes evened the score with Raphael Assuncao with a first round submission to avenge his 2017 loss in their first encounter. Moraes is now riding a four-fight win streak, with each win via stoppage. The only thing left for Moraes now is a very specific opponent…with some added perks.

The elephant in the room weighs in 10 pounds lighter than Marlon Moraes on weigh-in day and has already defeated the man Moraes seeks to face next. With Henry Cejudo owning a knockout victory over T.J. Dillashaw, both Cejudo and UFC President Dana White have expressed an interest in a Cejudo vs. Dillashaw bout for the bantamweight title next. Marlon Moraes made it a point to interject on such talks:

“Cejudo’s a flyweight and I’m worried about my division at bantamweight. TJ Dillashaw is the champion and he hasn’t lost his title and he’s going to defend it and I’m here to challenge him.”

Moraes appears to be convinced that the flyweight division will remain in the UFC, allowing him to get his shot at Dillashaw:

“That’s not going to happen. Cejudo is going to keep his division and the bantamweight division, Dillashaw is the champion.”

Is Marlon Moraes right? Will he be the next opponent for T.J. Dillashaw?