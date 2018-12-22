Marlon Moraes: Dillashaw Isn’t Challenging Himself With Cejudo Fight

Marlon Moraes believes T.J. Dillashaw took the easier path in moving down to go after a second title.

On Jan. 19, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title holder T.J. Dillashaw will challenge Henry Cejudo for the flyweight championship. The champion vs. champion bout will serve as UFC Brooklyn‘s main event. This will be the UFC’s first card on ESPN+.

Moraes Questions Dillashaw’s Motives

Moraes doesn’t seem too impressed with Dillashaw’s attempt at becoming a two-division champion. Moraes explained to MMAJunkie.com why he feels Dillashaw is taking an easier path:

“The moment that the champion decided to go down a division, there should be a title fight. Because, usually, champions – both in boxing and in the UFC – they go to the division above to challenge themselves, and not the lower one. I think, since you’re fighting someone smaller than you, it’s a smaller challenge. So I don’t think you’re looking to challenge yourself. So I think the interim belt should have come in the picture and I think both Raphael and I would be the main names to be in that fight. It’s a rematch between two guys who are living the best moments of the division. Both of us are coming off 11 wins in 12 fights. I’m coming off good fights – knockouts against top guys. I think it would make total sense.”

Moraes will meet Raphael Assuncao in a rematch on Feb. 2 at the second UFC on ESPN+ event. In their first outing, Moraes lost via split decision. It was “Magic’s” first loss since Nov. 2011 and it was his UFC debut.

Is T.J. Dillashaw not challenging himself by fighting Henry Cejudo, or is Marlon Moraes wrong?