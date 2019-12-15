Marlon Moraes Dismisses Controversy of Decision Win over Jose Aldo

Marlon Moraes disagrees with UFC President Dana White and anyone else who scored his UFC 245 fight for Jose Aldo and believes that one round is what ultimately made the difference.

Marlon Moraes and Jose Aldo partook in a razor-close fight at UFC 245 in what was Aldo’s bantamweight debut. The official decision of the bout was a split decision in favor of Moraes, and when asked how he scored the fight, Moraes believes it came down to the final round:

“I think I won the first round. The second, I think he got it, and then the third, I think I got it,” Moraes said at the UFC 245 post-fight press conference. “And it was a close fight. I just fought Jose Aldo, you know? A lot of people judge and say, “Oh, man…” it was a tough fight, close fight. Who did beat Jose in a split decision? Who did that? He only lost to five, six guys his whole career…longest featherweight champion. He beat all champions, contenders, you know? Hats off for him. But now, like I said, it’s my time, and that’s it.”

When asked what specifically won him the round, the former UFC bantamweight title challenger explained what he believes gave him the edge:

“I landed a lot of straight punches, and I think I outscored him,” Moraes said. “He only landed one punch and cut me, but that’s it. Besides that, I didn’t feel anything.

“Some people don’t agree with the decision, but at the end of the day, you go home, you watch the fight again, and you’ll see I won.”

Who do you think won the fight between Marlon Moraes and Jose Aldo at UFC 245?