Marlon Moraes Gets Quick Return, Set To Take On Rob Font In December

By Cole Shelton
Marlon Moraes
Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Despite losing to Cory Sandhagen, Marlon Moraes wanted to get a quick turnaround and he got his wish.

Moraes said he wanted to return in December and that will be the case as he is set to take on Rob Font on Dec. 19 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. MMA reporter Mike Russell first reported the matchup.

Marlon Moraes is coming off a second-round TKO loss to Cory Sandhagen. Before that, he won a controversial decision over Jose Aldo at UFC 245 to return to the win column after losing to Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight title. In his career, he also holds notable wins over Raphael Assuncao, Jimmie Rivera, and Aljamain Sterling.

Rob Font, meanwhile, has not fought since last December when he beat Ricky Simon by decision. Since then, he has been dealing with injuries. The 33-year-old is 7-3 inside the Octagon with notable wins over Thomas Almeida, and Matt Schnell. His only losses came at the hands of Assuncao, Pedro Munhoz, and John Lineker.

The Dec. 19 fight card is now as follows:

  • Sean Brady vs. Belal Muhammad
  • Antonio Braga Neto vs. Deron Winn
  • Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamie Pickett
  • Rob Font vs. Marlon Moraes
