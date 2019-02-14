Marlon Moraes: Henry Cejudo Knows TJ Dillashaw Is Better Than Him

Marlon Moraes is not of the belief that UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo wants to fight TJ Dillashaw at 135 pounds. Speaking to MMA Fighting recently, Moraes said Cejudo would be better off remaining at 125 pounds. The Brazilian claims that “The Messenger” knows Dillashaw is a better fighter than him, and shouldn’t give the 135-pound champ a chance to avenge himself at bantamweight:

“Cejudo doesn’t want to come up,” Moraes said. “He knows Dillashaw’s a good fighter. He knows Dillashaw’s better than him. He doesn’t want to give him another chance. Dillashaw wants this fight because he wants his revenge.

“He lost. Cejudo shouldn’t come up though. [But Cejudo] should stay down there and take care of his division, and don’t worry about up here. If he steps up here, at the end of the day we’re going to have to fight him and he’ll be in big trouble. He doesn’t want to be in big trouble. He knows where he has to stay.”

Cejudo finished Dillashaw in the first round of their UFC on ESPN+ 1 main event last month. Dillashaw, along with many others, believe the stoppage was premature. Regardless, it goes down as a first-round TKO victory for “The Messenger” in the record books. Talk of a rematch between the pair at 135 pounds seems to be the UFC’s next move. Cejudo has said he wants the opportunity to become a “Champ Champ” in the UFC.

However, Moraes has more than earned his shot at the bantamweight throne. He is on a four-fight win streak against some of the division’s best. Moraes downed John Dodson, Aljamain Sterling, Jimmie Rivera, and Raphael Assuncao. The latter three were all finished in the first round.

Should Cejudo jump up to bantamweight and fight Dillashaw, it would delay Moraes’ title shot. With champions attempting to win titles in different divisions, it has certainly backed up the weight classes’ progressions. It will be interesting to see what becomes of the Cejudo, Dillashaw, and Moraes triangle.

What do you think about Moraes’ comments regarding Cejudo knowing Dillashaw is better than him?